Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Sells 68,319 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 12.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 493,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 68,319 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals makes up about 3.5% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $141,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,061.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APD traded up $4.54 on Friday, reaching $292.51. The stock had a trading volume of 29,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,604. The company has a market cap of $64.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.75 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $268.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.67.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

