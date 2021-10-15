Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Sells 82,084 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 512,233 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 82,084 shares during the period. SAP comprises about 1.8% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $71,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,555,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of SAP by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 11,172.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,188,000 after purchasing an additional 405,105 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 894,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,782,000 after purchasing an additional 33,360 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of SAP by 740.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 58,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.70.

NYSE SAP traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.04. The stock had a trading volume of 9,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,453. The company has a market capitalization of $179.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.35. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $104.64 and a twelve month high of $157.21.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. SAP had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

