Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “

MAKSY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at $4.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.42. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.04, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $5.25.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

