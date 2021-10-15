Maro (MARO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $52.40 Million

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. One Maro coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maro has a total market cap of $52.40 million and approximately $2.87 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Maro has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00044146 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $125.64 or 0.00208972 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00094249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Maro Coin Profile

Maro (MARO) is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 952,212,364 coins and its circulating supply is 495,187,208 coins. Maro’s official website is ma.ro/# . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Buying and Selling Maro

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using U.S. dollars.

