Marston’s (LON:MARS) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Marston’s (LON:MARS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MARS. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of Marston’s in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marston’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 108 ($1.41).

MARS opened at GBX 73.30 ($0.96) on Wednesday. Marston’s has a 52-week low of GBX 40.87 ($0.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 105.50 ($1.38). The firm has a market capitalization of £484.05 million and a PE ratio of -3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.76, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 81.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 88.35.

In other news, insider Ralph Graham Findlay bought 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £19,200 ($25,084.92).

Marston's Company Profile

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

