Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $298.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masimo has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $293.80.

MASI opened at $285.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $274.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.83. Masimo has a 52 week low of $205.10 and a 52 week high of $288.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 73.87 and a beta of 0.79.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Masimo will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Masimo by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,918,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,162,196,000 after purchasing an additional 763,064 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in Masimo by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,939,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $470,121,000 after purchasing an additional 47,631 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Masimo by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $411,845,000 after acquiring an additional 69,274 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Masimo by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,113,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,946,000 after acquiring an additional 141,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Masimo by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 933,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

