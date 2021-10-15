Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stake in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 359.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,053 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.22% of QuinStreet worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QNST. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the second quarter worth about $40,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QNST stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.08 million, a P/E ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.46. QuinStreet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.36 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other QuinStreet news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 7,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $142,417.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Josephs sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $373,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,463.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,404,574 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Profile

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

