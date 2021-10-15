Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 4,954 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 82.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 249.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NYSE:BTI opened at $36.06 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $31.60 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The company has a market cap of $76.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

