Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $3.33 Million Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 84.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,101 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.28% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNDA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000.

VNDA stock opened at $18.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 0.52. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.67.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $56,173.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 19,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $319,884.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,963 shares of company stock worth $837,220 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

