Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $6 Million Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,106,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,230 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $5,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 133,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 13,490 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,977,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,135,000 after purchasing an additional 265,628 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 5,326,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,870,000 after purchasing an additional 885,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 40,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 8,777 shares in the last quarter. 1.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MUFG opened at $5.76 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $73.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average of $5.58.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

