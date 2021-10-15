Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Holdings in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,873 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in RE/MAX were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RMAX. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in RE/MAX by 180.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in RE/MAX by 226.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in RE/MAX during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in RE/MAX in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in RE/MAX in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

Shares of RE/MAX stock opened at $32.56 on Friday. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.40 and a one year high of $43.85. The company has a market cap of $615.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.51.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $77.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.23 million. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 40.36% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.59%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on RE/MAX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered RE/MAX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.90.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX).

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.