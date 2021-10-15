Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 2,046 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of R. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Ryder System during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ryder System by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Ryder System during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Ryder System by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Ryder System during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryder System alerts:

In other Ryder System news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $83.25 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.97 and a twelve month high of $89.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.81 and a 200 day moving average of $78.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently -859.26%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Ryder System in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.56.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.