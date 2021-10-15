McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Major Shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg Sells 545,416 Shares of Stock

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 545,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $11,840,981.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 6,473,440 shares of McAfee stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $140,538,382.40.

NASDAQ MCFE opened at $21.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.56. McAfee Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.83.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.98 million. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that McAfee Corp. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. McAfee’s payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of McAfee by 158.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in McAfee during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in McAfee by 37.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in McAfee by 267,200.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in McAfee during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on McAfee in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on McAfee in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.54.

McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

