McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Position Lifted by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 239.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MKC stock opened at $80.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.05. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

MKC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

