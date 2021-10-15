McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Increased to $276.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $269.00 to $276.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MCD. Piper Sandler increased their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus increased their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $259.16.

MCD stock opened at $244.55 on Thursday. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $249.95. The firm has a market cap of $182.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $240.74 and its 200-day moving average is $236.09.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $308,244,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 21.3% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,733,954,000 after buying an additional 1,319,503 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 40.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,888,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $871,882,000 after buying an additional 1,116,967 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $213,957,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 22.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,443,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $771,792,000 after buying an additional 624,534 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

