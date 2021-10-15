McKesson Europe (OTCMKTS:CAKFY) Trading Down 2.7%

McKesson Europe AG (OTCMKTS:CAKFY)’s stock price fell 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.40 and last traded at $5.40. 182 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.09.

McKesson Europe Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CAKFY)

McKesson Europe AG operates as an international wholesale and retail company, which provides logistics and services to the pharmaceutical and healthcare sector. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Solutions, Pharmacy Solutions, and Others. The Consumer Solutions division provides services to patients and consumers that include logistics chain from purchasing merchandise to handing it over to the end customers.

