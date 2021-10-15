MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) PT Lowered to $31.00

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Truist from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on MEDNAX in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on MEDNAX in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of MD opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.18. MEDNAX has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.12 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MEDNAX will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $3,333,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $284,647.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,069 shares of company stock valued at $3,655,028 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 401,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,218,000 after acquiring an additional 107,139 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,946,000 after acquiring an additional 99,003 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,069,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,239,000 after acquiring an additional 172,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

