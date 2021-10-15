MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) PT Lowered to $31.00

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Truist from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.56% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on MEDNAX in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on MEDNAX in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.
Shares of MD opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.18. MEDNAX has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.
In other news, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $3,333,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $284,647.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,069 shares of company stock valued at $3,655,028 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 401,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,218,000 after acquiring an additional 107,139 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,946,000 after acquiring an additional 99,003 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,069,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,239,000 after acquiring an additional 172,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000.
MEDNAX Company Profile
MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.
