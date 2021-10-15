Megacoin Reaches Market Cap of $293,895.07 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. In the last seven days, Megacoin has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Megacoin has a total market cap of $293,895.07 and approximately $7.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $190.22 or 0.00308291 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004745 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000599 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,695,659 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.