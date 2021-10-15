Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam trimmed its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,363 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.18.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $78.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $198.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.76. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $85.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.