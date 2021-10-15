Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Receives $68.91 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.91.

MRCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial downgraded Mercury Systems to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Mercury Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

MRCY traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.66. 443,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.95. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $88.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $250.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 6.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,163,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,232,000 after buying an additional 89,568 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,385,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,413,000 after buying an additional 117,183 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,802,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,761,000 after purchasing an additional 286,695 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,582,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,456,000 after purchasing an additional 56,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,641,000 after purchasing an additional 168,764 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

