Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) will report $68.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.50 million and the highest is $69.30 million. Meridian Bioscience posted sales of $64.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full year sales of $310.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $309.20 million to $311.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $283.25 million, with estimates ranging from $281.50 million to $285.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $63.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.12 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 24.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIVO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $956,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,932,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,979,000 after acquiring an additional 84,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,413,000 after acquiring an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VIVO stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $18.44. The stock had a trading volume of 226,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,278. The stock has a market cap of $799.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average of $20.61. Meridian Bioscience has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $30.65.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

