Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 18,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MMSI shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.56.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $71.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.83 and a 1 year high of $73.85.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $280.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.40 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 15,546 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $1,117,446.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynne Ward sold 9,470 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total transaction of $680,230.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,033.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,571 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

