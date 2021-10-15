Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Shares Gap Up to $8.47

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.47, but opened at $8.90. Mersana Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.56, with a volume of 6,414 shares trading hands.

MRSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mersana Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $617.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.77.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.04% and a negative net margin of 295,206.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anna Protopapas sold 21,901 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $263,250.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,562.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $102,121.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRSN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 19.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 53.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 52.2% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $125,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

