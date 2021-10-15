Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.53 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) will post $10.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Merus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.34 million to $13.00 million. Merus reported sales of $8.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merus will report full year sales of $42.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $37.43 million to $47.38 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $34.14 million, with estimates ranging from $13.33 million to $49.74 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Merus.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). Merus had a negative net margin of 231.19% and a negative return on equity of 51.93%. The firm had revenue of $12.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million.

MRUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Merus from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Merus from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

Shares of NASDAQ MRUS traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,467. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.08. Merus has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $31.80.

In other news, SVP Kruif John De sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $53,900.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 985,447 shares of Merus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $27,129,355.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Merus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Merus by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Merus by 3,238.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Merus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Merus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

