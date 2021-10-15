MESEFA 24-Hour Volume Tops $31.00 (SEFA)

MESEFA (CURRENCY:SEFA) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 15th. One MESEFA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0620 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MESEFA has traded down 31.1% against the U.S. dollar. MESEFA has a total market cap of $26,689.22 and approximately $31.00 worth of MESEFA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.46 or 0.00070805 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.64 or 0.00110195 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00070345 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,233.77 or 0.99756986 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,820.28 or 0.06223684 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002648 BTC.

MESEFA Coin Profile

MESEFA’s total supply is 963,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,655 coins. MESEFA’s official Twitter account is @Mesefa_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MESEFA is mesefa.com

MESEFA Coin Trading

