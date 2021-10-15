Meter Governance (MTRG) Market Cap Reaches $11.12 Million

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for about $4.80 or 0.00007818 BTC on popular exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $11.12 million and approximately $94,315.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Meter Governance

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

