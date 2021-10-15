MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target Raised to $72.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its target price upped by Barclays from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MET has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetLife from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. increased their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.23.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $65.52 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.00 and a 200-day moving average of $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $56.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. MetLife has a twelve month low of $35.90 and a twelve month high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MetLife will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 457.5% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in MetLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in MetLife by 136.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in MetLife by 49.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

