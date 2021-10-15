MIB Coin (MIB) Price Tops $0.0023

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 14th. MIB Coin has a market cap of $356,737.28 and approximately $453.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MIB Coin has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.17 or 0.00091193 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00021984 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000147 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 57.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00008092 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000044 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 431,055,136 coins and its circulating supply is 153,753,208 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.