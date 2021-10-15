Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Receives $88.58 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.92.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCHP. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $97.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $82.50 to $87.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

MCHP stock traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,668,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,956,782. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.68. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $51.17 and a twelve month high of $83.33.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.437 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

In other news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.83, for a total value of $74,415.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total value of $105,045.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 27,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 321.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 96,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,971,000 after purchasing an additional 73,565 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

