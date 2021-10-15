Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Lowered to $88.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $104.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $67.80 on Thursday. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $49.30 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $75.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $378,784.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,274,482. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MU. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

