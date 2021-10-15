Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) to post earnings of $2.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Microsoft’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.01 and the highest is $2.10. Microsoft posted earnings of $1.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full-year earnings of $8.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.12 to $8.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.66 to $10.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.84.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Yale University acquired a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $304.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,592,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,978,455. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $199.62 and a 1-year high of $305.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.18. The company has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

