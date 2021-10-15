Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,141 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 3.9% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 178,824,616 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,161,479,000 after buying an additional 1,324,459 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $33,314,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090,751 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,365,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,890,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,275 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,655,159 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,950,528,000 after purchasing an additional 868,951 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,671,921 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,456,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.84.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $302.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $199.62 and a one year high of $305.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $295.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

