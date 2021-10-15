Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Midwest Holding Inc. is a financial services company. It is focused on providing technology-enabled and services-oriented solutions to distributors and reinsurers of annuity and life insurance products principally in the United States. The company provides an end-to-end solution to manage annuity and life insurance policies which includes product development, distribution support, policy administration, and asset liability management services. Midwest Holding Inc. is based in LINCOLN, Neb. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MDWT. JMP Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Midwest in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Midwest from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ MDWT opened at $38.25 on Thursday. Midwest has a 52-week low of $32.16 and a 52-week high of $126.00. The company has a market capitalization of $142.98 million and a P/E ratio of -8.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.30 and a 200-day moving average of $41.37.

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Midwest will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Midwest by 33,075.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Midwest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Midwest by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Midwest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Midwest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

About Midwest

Midwest Holding, Inc engages in the provision of insurance services. It offers underwriting and marketing of life insurance and annuity products. The company was founded by Rick D. Meyer and Travis R. Meyer on October 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.

