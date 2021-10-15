Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) fell 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.81 and last traded at $32.01. 3,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 142% from the average session volume of 1,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.43.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mineral Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.20.

Mineral Resources Ltd. engages in mining and processing of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining Services; Commodities; and Central. It offers contract crushing, infrastructure, and recovery of base metals concentrate. The company was founded by Christopher J. Ellison on February 27, 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

