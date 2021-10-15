Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $216.63.

MRTX has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company.

MRTX traded up $3.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $175.26. 248,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.38. Mirati Therapeutics has a one year low of $131.46 and a one year high of $249.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.70.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics will post -11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 84.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 73.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

