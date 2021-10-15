Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) Short Interest Update

Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a decrease of 74.1% from the September 15th total of 173,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MRVGF traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.95. 4,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,356. Mirvac Group has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.11.
About Mirvac Group
See Also: Green Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Mirvac Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirvac Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.