Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) Short Interest Update

Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a decrease of 74.1% from the September 15th total of 173,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRVGF traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.95. 4,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,356. Mirvac Group has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.11.

About Mirvac Group

Mirvac Group engages in real estate investment, development, third party capital management and property asset management. It operates through the following segments: Office and Industrial, Retail, Residential, and Corporate. The Office and Industrial segment manages the office and industrial property portfolio to produce rental income along with developing office and industrial projects.

