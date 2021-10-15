Mizuho Begins Coverage on ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG)

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ForgeRock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.89.

FORG stock opened at $33.83 on Monday. ForgeRock has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $48.88.

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

