Mizuho Initiates Coverage on Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $247.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

ALB has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Albemarle from $262.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised Albemarle from a sell rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $211.55.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $231.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.12. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $90.07 and a 1-year high of $253.10. The company has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.86%.

In other Albemarle news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total value of $2,288,943.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,759.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $2,161,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,533 shares of company stock valued at $5,373,487 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,391,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,256,016,000 after acquiring an additional 133,942 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,754,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,643,197,000 after acquiring an additional 928,984 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,530,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,268,576,000 after purchasing an additional 271,845 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Albemarle by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $976,445,000 after purchasing an additional 490,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Albemarle by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,031,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $510,761,000 after purchasing an additional 551,690 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.