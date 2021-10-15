Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Moderna were worth $9,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,224,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 159,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,448,000 after acquiring an additional 16,571 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,529,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Moderna by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.21.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $339.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $393.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.53. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.49 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The company has a market cap of $137.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.50.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.99, for a total value of $1,759,950.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.40, for a total value of $4,266,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 364,000 shares of company stock worth $138,837,330. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

