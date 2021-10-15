MONK Reaches Market Cap of $653,204.63 (MONK)

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One MONK coin can now be purchased for about $0.0504 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MONK has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. MONK has a market capitalization of $653,204.63 and approximately $525.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MONK Profile

MONK (MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling MONK

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using US dollars.

