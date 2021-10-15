Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Purchased by Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 92.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded up $4.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $484.58. 4,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,007. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 114.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $482.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $406.94. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $296.21 and a 1-year high of $521.67.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $445.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.56.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.77, for a total value of $726,114.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,828,535.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 7,926 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total value of $3,638,985.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 992,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,797,807.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,427 shares of company stock valued at $31,949,530 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

