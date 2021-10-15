Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Position Trimmed by Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 302,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,760 shares during the quarter. Moody’s comprises about 2.7% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $109,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,895,215,000 after acquiring an additional 40,892 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 2.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,525,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,002,280,000 after purchasing an additional 140,319 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 4.9% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,781,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,007,900,000 after purchasing an additional 128,950 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 13.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,735,000 after purchasing an additional 302,285 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter worth about $719,086,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Moody’s news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $1,189,568.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,860.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total value of $259,998.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,657.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,779. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCO traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $369.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,668. The firm has a market cap of $68.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $253.17 and a 1-year high of $388.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $373.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.06.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

MCO has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.55.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

