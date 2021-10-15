Morgan Stanley Cuts St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Price Target to GBX 1,635

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,642 ($21.45) to GBX 1,635 ($21.36) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,620 ($21.17) to GBX 1,770 ($23.13) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,307 ($17.08) to GBX 1,355 ($17.70) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, HSBC cut St. James’s Place to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 1,375 ($17.96) to GBX 1,525 ($19.92) in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,465.71 ($19.15).

Shares of LON:STJ opened at GBX 1,502 ($19.62) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,582.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,478.79. St. James’s Place has a 12-month low of GBX 880.20 ($11.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,697 ($22.17). The stock has a market capitalization of £8.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of GBX 11.55 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. St. James’s Place’s payout ratio is 1.32%.

In other St. James’s Place news, insider Craig Gentle sold 1,587 shares of St. James’s Place stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,620 ($21.17), for a total transaction of £25,709.40 ($33,589.50).

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

