Morgan Stanley Downgrades Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) to Underweight

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $110.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $85.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 25.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.83.

Shares of CAR opened at $147.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.98 and a 200 day moving average of $88.67. Avis Budget Group has a 12 month low of $28.20 and a 12 month high of $154.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.95, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.34.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 385.05% and a net margin of 2.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAR. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,735,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,199,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 17,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,000.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

