Morgan Stanley Downgrades Wayfair (NYSE:W) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $195.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wayfair from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Wayfair in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Wayfair from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Wayfair from $320.00 to $285.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $314.57.

Wayfair stock opened at $242.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $273.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.27. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $221.09 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 75.66, a P/E/G ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 3.10.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%. Equities research analysts predict that Wayfair will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.06, for a total value of $174,525.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,212 shares in the company, valued at $7,313,116.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $221,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,130 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,573. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter valued at $2,595,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter valued at $3,612,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter valued at $307,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 11.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 13.4% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,823,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,634,000 after buying an additional 214,988 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

