Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HeidelbergCement from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HeidelbergCement from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HeidelbergCement currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

HDELY opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.42. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $19.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.39.

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. On average, research analysts predict that HeidelbergCement will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

