Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Bought by American Capital Management Inc.

American Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Morningstar accounts for approximately 1.4% of American Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $49,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. 50.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morningstar alerts:

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total transaction of $4,043,730.26. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,356,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,714,108,368.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.68, for a total transaction of $69,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,501 shares of company stock worth $62,847,368 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

MORN stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $273.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,764. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.75 and a 52-week high of $288.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.26 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.04.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $415.40 million for the quarter.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.