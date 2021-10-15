Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Sold by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management trimmed its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Morningstar by 22.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,158,000 after buying an additional 10,721 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $272.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $268.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 49.26 and a beta of 1.08. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.75 and a 1 year high of $288.54.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $415.40 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 15.48%.

In other Morningstar news, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 466 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.23, for a total value of $118,005.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,034 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,989.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven N. Kaplan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total value of $261,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,501 shares of company stock worth $62,847,368 in the last three months. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

