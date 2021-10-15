MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Down to $11.69

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.69, but opened at $11.41. MorphoSys shares last traded at $11.41, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

MOR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Commerzbank lowered MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.60.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $46.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.02 million. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 68.05%. On average, research analysts predict that MorphoSys AG will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in MorphoSys during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 713.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,078 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. 1.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MorphoSys Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOR)

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

