Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:MCAD) Short Interest Down 48.9% in September

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:MCAD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 457,600 shares, a decline of 48.9% from the September 15th total of 895,800 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 63,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.98. 19,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,601. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $10.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.94.

Get Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II by 1.7% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 119,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $555,000. 54.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.